Rollover crash in Lancaster County sends four people to the hospital

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a serious crash in Lancaster County.
Lancaster County Fire Marshal Russell Rogers says EMS crews responded to the crash on Old Camden Monroe Highway at about 7:20 Thursday night.
Rogers says a car flipped over and partially landed in a nearby creek. Four people were taken to the hospital, one by air, with serious injuries.
Rogers says South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
