Police: NC man involved in multi-state human trafficking case that ended in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A North Carolina man is awaiting extradition back to Myrtle Beach where he will face human trafficking charges.
According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 31-year-old Johnny Ricardo Donovan Thomas, of Durham, N.C., is charged with sex trafficking a minor after an investigation determined he was involved in a multi-state human trafficking case.
On March 25, MBPD officers began an investigation into possible human trafficking. It was revealed that Thomas and the victim came to Myrtle Beach around March 21.
The suspect allegedly posted sex ads online for the victim and the money received was used to benefit him, the release stated.
Investigators also allege that Thomas and the victim traveled through multiple states before coming to Myrtle Beach. Information is being shared with other law enforcement agencies to aid in their investigations, according to the release.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.