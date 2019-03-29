Police K9, Deputy shot while tracking suspect in FL recovering

Police K9, Deputy shot while tracking suspect in FL recovering
The police department posted pictures of the K9 recovering alongside his handler, Officer Shone, who wasn’t injured during the pursuit. (Source: St. Petersburg Police Department Facebook)
By Mark Davenport | March 29, 2019 at 12:43 PM EST - Updated March 29 at 12:52 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Well wishes from around the country are being sent to a St. Petersburg Police K9 who was shot in the leg while tracking a man after a traffic stop.

K9 Titan underwent surgery and is in stable condition, according the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officer Shone is keeping an eye on his partner K9 Titan. Titan was shot in the leg this morning while tracking a suspect. A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Sgt. was also shot, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Sergeant Dave Stang Jr. was also shot this morning while searching for the man who fled from officers on a traffic stop, according to a Facebook Post by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. During the pursuit in St. Petersburg, K9 Titan was also shot.

K-9 Titan is awake and recovering from a gun shot wound to his leg. He is going to be okay. It will be awhile until we know if he can return to work.

Sergeant Stang and K9 Titan both suffered non-life threatening injuries and are recuperating, according to the post.

Sergeant Dave Stang Jr. was shot this morning while searching for a man that fled from officers on a traffic stop and...

The Sheriff’s Office reported the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

