Police K9, Deputy shot while tracking suspect in FL recovering

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Well wishes from around the country are being sent to a St. Petersburg Police K9 who was shot in the leg while tracking a man after a traffic stop.
K9 Titan underwent surgery and is in stable condition, according the St. Petersburg Police Department.
The police department posted pictures of the K9 recovering alongside his handler, Officer Shone, who wasn’t injured during the pursuit.
Sergeant Dave Stang Jr. was also shot this morning while searching for the man who fled from officers on a traffic stop, according to a Facebook Post by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. During the pursuit in St. Petersburg, K9 Titan was also shot.
Sergeant Stang and K9 Titan both suffered non-life threatening injuries and are recuperating, according to the post.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
