Police: Couple arrested for having sex on 150-foot SkyStar Wheel

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A couple is under arrest after police say they had sex on the multi-colored 150-foot SkyStar Wheel in downtown Cincinnati.
Michael Mathisen and Lauren Wilder were taken into custody shortly after the offense was reported at 6:24 p.m. Thursday on East Freedom Way at The Banks overlooking the city and Ohio River.
The couple engaged in sex in the open and in the presence of children and adults, their criminal complaints show.
Mathisen, 30, of Florence was arrested on one count of disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
He was held overnight without bond.
Wilder, 31, of North College Hill was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct and booked into the Hamilton County jail by 6:30 p.m.
She was released on her own recognizance about 11:30 p.m., jail officials said.
