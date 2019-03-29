Podcast Network Focuses On Charlotte

Will Jacobs hosts The Comedy Zone podcast and says, "Because a lot of times you'll come to see things and sometimes only one perspective is represented. So to come in and say, listen, we don't want just one kind of Charlotte, we want all that Charlotte is to be represented in this network. The richness. It's not about color blindness. It's about appreciating other cultures and appreciating other people and that's something else I thought we could do with the network and why I'm excited to be a part of it as well." The network studios are located here in the Advent Coworking building which houses a unique business and arts community which, by the way, is getting its on podcast that will debut on the network next month. Brian thinks people want to know more about Charlotte and adds, "I believe in this idea. I believe that, I believe that there's an appetite for local audio content in Charlotte."