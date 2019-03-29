Ohio SWAT officers arrest woman accused of raping 2 young girls

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) - A 43-year-old Ohio woman has been arrested on accusations she raped two young girls.
SWAT officers in Columbus took Nicole Sonta Miller into custody on Wednesday night. She is charged with three counts of rape.
Investigators allege that Miller raped two girls, ages 4 and 6 years old, in 2010 and 2018. Police say the girls are the children of Miller’s friends.
Miller was arraigned in a Franklin County courtroom on Thursday morning. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4.
