3,000 members of 82nd Airborne to deploy to Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG, NC (WNCN) - A total of 3,000 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division will deploy this summer to Afghanistan, officials said.
Rep. Richard Hudson confirmed the deployment and released a statement that read:
"The 82nd Airborne Division is absolutely vital to our national security," said Hudson. "With gratitude, Renee and I will continue to pray for these world-class soldiers and their families who sacrifice so much."
The deployment is part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
This story will be updated.
