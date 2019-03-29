3,000 members of 82nd Airborne to deploy to Afghanistan

A total of 3,000 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division will deploy this summer to Afghanistan, officials said.
FORT BRAGG, NC (WNCN) - A total of 3,000 soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division will deploy this summer to Afghanistan, officials said.

Rep. Richard Hudson confirmed the deployment and released a statement that read:

"The 82nd Airborne Division is absolutely vital to our national security," said Hudson. "With gratitude, Renee and I will continue to pray for these world-class soldiers and their families who sacrifice so much."

The deployment is part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

