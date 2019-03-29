Man arrested, accused of robbing store in Newton

NEWTON, NC (WBTV) - A man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of robbing a store in Newton.
Newton Police arrested Walter Scott Smith, a man they say was the person in a video who robbed the Newton store.
Police say they have a confession for store robberies in Conover, Newton and in Catawba County.
Smith was taken to jail and was charged with two counts of common law robbery, one count of misdemeanor larceny and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle. No bond.
He will appear before a judge Friday morning in Newton.
No further information was released.
