Is there a connection between utility bills and money paid to former employees of the Town of Landis?

LANDIS, NC (WBTV) - Did former leaders in the Rowan County town of Landis raise utility costs in order to take home hundreds of thousands of dollars for themselves? That’s what WBTV is asking after one local business owner showed his power bills that reflect significant increases from year-to-year.
Terry Rollins owns the Knife Store in Landis. He was shocked that the month after the town installed new power meters, his bill more than tripled.
“I was furious," Rollins said.
A lot of folks get sticker shock when they open a power bill, but for Rollins, it was just impossible to believe.
“March, 2017, my bill was $92.15. We go forward one year, this is my bill from the town of Landis, March, 2018, one year later, $444.99," Rollins added. "We go from $92 to $444 in one year for the same billing cycle.”
Rollins said he talked to former town manager Reed Linn about the increase. Linn said he tested Rollins new meter and found that it was in working order.
“He pulled my meter and he brought me this sheet right here and it says passed, operating at 100% efficiency, there’s nothing else I can do," Rollins said.
Rollins says he wasn’t surprised when the SBI investigation into Landis finances was announced. Linn and former finance director stepped down and are now being sued by the town, as well as being investigated by the SBI.
According to the town’s website transparency page that shows the W-2 information for Linn and Gibson, Linn made more than $345,000 in 2017, while Gibson topped $248,000.
“There’s no way that somebody drawing that kind of salary from a small town in Landis, I mean, getting paid more than the governor of North Carolina could make that much money in a small town that had a tight budget," Rollins said.
WBTV asked town leaders on Friday if the utility bills financed those paychecks, the response was this statement:
It would be inappropriate for us to comment on any potential correlation which may exist between utility rates and the previously released compensation figures.
The investigation is proceeding with the full support of the town officials and staff. We are confident that the investigation will provide the answers and insight which our residents deserve.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.