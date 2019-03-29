Hornets to Play First NBA Regular-Season Game in France Next Season

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA’s first regular-season game in Paris at the AccorHotels Arena on Friday, January 24, 2020.
“We all are excited. For us to have our team go to Paris and to have the league give us this opportunity we are really grateful for,” Hornets President Fred Whitfield said. “We felt as an organization this was an opportunity we couldn’t pass on.”
But while the excitement is evident for everyone, this will be a business trip for the organization.
“This will be one of our 82 games that will be important and we’ll go over and try to do everything we can to prepare to try and win the game," Whitfield said.
In a statement released by the Hornets, Chairman Michael Jordan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.
“The Charlotte Hornets are proud to have the opportunity to participate in the first NBA regular-season game in Paris,” said Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan. “Having played in the preseason in France during my career, I witnessed first-hand the passion the French fans have for NBA basketball. We are excited to bring our team to Paris for this history-making event.”
The Hornets roster currently features two French players, guard Tony Parker and guard/forward Nicolas Batum.
“Logically with having two of our players being French players we thought might be attractive to the league,” Whitfield said on the opportunity to play in France next season.
