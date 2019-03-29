Historic church, daycare in Steele Creek to close ahead of CLT airport purchase

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - More than two-thirds of the staff at Steele Creek Presbyterian Church’s daycare have spent more than 10 years working there, its director Shanna Mixson says.
The daycare, and the historic church, are part of the community’s fabric. That community is having a hard time seeing them both go.
“To walk in a room and be able to hear the echo…” Mixson sighs.
That’s what makes it real, she says – that she won’t be coming to work here anymore. But he couldn’t let it be fully real, without one last chance to say goodbye at a gathering, Thursday.
“It’s really just like family here,” she says, looking around at the crowd. “And that’s what it was every day here.”
More than 100 families will find new child care, as Steele Creek Presbyterian and the daycare attached become another piece of land to be bought by Charlotte International Airport.
“We were just hoping that it wasn’t going to happen,” mom Dana Mann says.
For industry, it’s progress, but for these families, it’s personal.
“It was really sad, it felt like we were saying bye to family,” Mann says.
Now, questions linger – what will become of the historic space?
“What are they going to do with this land?” mom Leigh Stephenson asks. “What are they going to do with this building?”
“The change coming in from the airport is really surreal,” dad Randy Higgins says. “And it’s already changing Steele Creek.”
Some worry over losing the feeling of togetherness they find while at the church.
“Losing the sense of community of Steele Creek,” Higgins says. “That this church has been here over 250 years.”
But all are grateful for the time spent.
“We’ll always be a part of each other,” Mixson says. “We will.”
The airport says the historic cemetery next door will remain in the hands of the church. It has not said what its plans are for the rest of the property.
The congregation will merge with another nearby, later this spring.
