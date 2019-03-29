Georgia Pacific donates $10k in material to St. Jude Dream Home

INDIAN TRAIL, NC (WBTV) - In January, the 1.27 acre lot was an empty plot of land on Lawyers Road in Indian Trail. Since then, volunteer sub-contractors have gone to work getting it ready to pour concrete. Then in February, dozens more volunteers got their hands dirty for the cause.
“We got 75 or 80 brick masons volunteering their Saturday morning putting the foundation in. This usually takes about a week if we had a normal scenario. They’ll probably have 3-3.5 hours into the day from start to finish,” said Jeff Newton with Newton Custom Homes in an interview with WBTV in February.
What’s happening in Indian Trail got back to one of the largest building products manufacturers in the nation - Georgia Pacific.
“We were familiar with the St. Jude brand and what they stand for and just what they do. It was an easy decision for us to get involved to be a part of such a great cause,” said Jeff Key, Senior Marketing Manager for Georgia Pacific.
“The three main products that we donated are a moisture resistant sub floor product. So it’s sub floor that goes underneath your finished flooring like your hardwood, carpets and pad. A reflective roof panel which keeps your attic cooler and helps with the energy efficiency of the home all together. It can help up to 20 percent with the cooling energy consumption during the summer months,” said Key. “Georgia Pacific also donated one of its newer products, a force field air and water barrier system. It really helps speed up the construction process. It’s good for the builder, good for the contractors, and you tape the seams of the panels which helps make the home more energy efficient. It helps keep air movement going from in and out of the home.”
The donation has a value of about $10,000. It’s among the many donated materials helping turn this Dream Home into a reality.
Georgia Pacific is headquartered in Atlanta so officials with the company hope to travel back to our area again for the big floor signing event at the Dream Home that happens later in August.
Then July will be here before you know it! That’s when tickets to win the St. Jude Dream Home go on sale! Mark your calendars!!
