Fifth-grader shot on school bus claims another student did it

HOLMES COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - The unimaginable happened on the bus ride home from a Holmes County elementary school, west of Tchula, on Wednesday. A bullet struck Bus 346, injuring a 10-year-old -- but now there are conflicting reports from authorities and the young victim as to who shot him and where.
“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was on scene at the Holmes County Bus Garage assisting the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that occurred Wednesday," a release read.
Montrell McDaniel suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand, which he says happened after another student at the back of the bus held up a gun and opened fire.
“He had fired the gunshot two times. Everybody heard it,” said McDaniel. “Then it had came through my seat, and he had hit through my hand. Then I went and told the bus driver. He gave me a towel."
The S.V. Marshall Elementary fifth-grader says he was close to home in this gravel road when he was hit.
According to Holmes County Consolidated School District officials, the drive-by shooting happened on Highway 49 South and Highway 12 West.
Montrell's mother disagrees with the account given by investigators.
“It happened on the bus,” said Cassandra Patrick.
“Have you talked to school officials? What are they saying?” Patrick was asked.
“Well they’re not really talking now. No one’s saying anything. They just said they will get back with me."
The Holmes County Consolidated School District released a statement, saying a bus was transporting elementary and middle school students home when it was the target of a drive-by shooting.
It further states that “the bullet from an unidentified shooter entered the bus just under the window of an unoccupied seat and struck a male 10 year old in the next row.”
Superintendent Dr. James Henderson says the safety of the students is their top priority.
Holmes County investigators said there is no suspect or vehicle description. No arrests have been made.
