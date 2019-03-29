Diocese of Charleston releases list of credibly accused priests

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Diocese of Charleston Friday released a list of priests it says were “credibly accused” of sexual misconduct or abuse of a minor.
The list includes 42 names. Of those 42 priests, 31 are now dead.
The diocese posted a lengthy statement on their website on behalf of Bishop Robert Guglielmone.
In part, the statement read, “It is my fervent hope and prayer that publishing this list will help bring healing to the victims and their families who have been so grievously harmed by the betrayal of priests and Church leadership.”
Diocese spokesperson Maria Aselage said one of the names on the list, Father Robert Joseph Kelly, is from the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown; he is not Monsignor Robert Justin Kelly, a diocesan priest, who passed away in 2004.
The diocese encourages victims of sexual misconduct or abuse by Church personnel to contact law enforcement authorities in the area where the abuse occurred.
