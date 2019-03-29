Child’s guardian and brother accused of abusing him, duct taping him to chair

IREDELL, NC (WBTV) - Two people are facing multiple charges in a child abuse case in Iredell County.
Frances Kay Campbell, 71, and Dustin Webb Miller, 20, are accused of beating a 12-year-old boy and duct-taping him to a chair.
Deputies say they received text messages and images of the boy duct taped to a chair in a home on Peacock Hollar Road in Statesville. Deputies responded to the address and found the boy and other juveniles in the home.
The suspects, identified as the child’s guardian, Frances Miller and brother, Dustin Miller, were both arrested.
Detectives say Frances would hold the child’s hands behind his back while Dustin Miller punched him in the face, resulting in a fracture. Frances also duct taped the child to a chair and left him there overnight, deputies say.
Frances Miller was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse, and misdemeanor false imprisonment. She was given a $25,000 bond.
Dustin Miller was charged with felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor simple assault. He was given a $22,500 secured bond.
Iredell County Department of Social Services took temporary custody of the juveniles.
