Two cats killed in apartment fire in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two cats were killed and at least one rescued in a fire at an apartment in southeast Charlotte Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out just after 3:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of Coronado Drive, near the intersection with North Sharon Amity Road. The Charlotte Fire Department said more than 50 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.
At the scene, it appeared several cats were taken from the fire. At least two were on stretchers being taken to an ambulance for care.
There is no word on what may have started the fire or if any injuries were reported.
