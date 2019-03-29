Carolina Panthers re-sign running back Cameron Artis-Payne

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The battle for the Carolina Panthers back up running back position in 2019 will include Cameron Artis-Payne as the team re-signed the unrestricted free agent on Thursday.
Artis-Payne was drafted by the team in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft and has spent his entire career with the Panthers.
For his career, he has played in 32 games with 3 starts and 491 yards rushing. He has 5 career touchdowns.
This past season, Artis-Payne played in 9 games and carried the ball just 19 times for 69 yards and 1 touchdown.
