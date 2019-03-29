Beautiful start to your weekend, then possible scattered showers Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's been a sunny & warm Friday to kick-off the weekend with temps comfortably into the 70s this afternoon after starting out this morning around 40°.
Tomorrow will likely provide a little bit more cloud cover, but it’s still going to be quite warm with mid-upper 70s likely, a solid 10-12° above average.
Sunday a front rolls through, but it's not going to have a ton of moisture with it. There could be some widely scattered showers in the morning through about lunch time, before it departs during the afternoon. Temps start out in the 60s but may actually fall a little bit during the second half of the day. Sunday night cools off back into the 30s again.
Following the weekend front, it's a bit cooler to start out next week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday & Tuesday.
A coastal low pressure system will roll near the area on Tuesday, but as of this afternoon models are trending more out to sea with the storm. So, what once looked like a very rainy day is now trending a little bit drier. Stay tuned!
Have a great weekend.
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
