Be Careful If You Use Supplements

DeRhodes says, "There are companies that have good reputations. But when you have the combination of a very high profit margin potential and very low regulation, it attracts bad players to the market and there's lots of them. You need to be educated about what you're using and why you're using it and what the science is behind that particular supplement. And then you also need to think about the quality of the product you're buying." DeRhodes tells me she is very hopefull that this new FDA focus on supplements is going to make a very positive difference in the market. So here's the bottom line in all this. The most important thing you should do if you are going to take supplements is to talk to your doctor or a professional expert on supplements like Kim DeRhodes. And be sure to do your research because what you don't know about can really hurt you. A warning. If you use supplements for your health, beware. The FDA recently announced it's cracking down on the supplements industry because some products are not able to do what they claim or even contain the ingredients they say they do. You could be putting your health at risk depending on the supplements you take. It's a confusing issue because many supplements do work extremely well. I went to a local health expert who has some great advice about what to look out for.