Are protests, public outcry just for attention or to spark legitimate change?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -There’s a number of people who say they are sick and tired of violence in Charlotte.
Almost 24 hours after Kendal Crank lost her life Thursday night, there was a movement at the very intersection where she was shot to death, but the timing of it has some people asking questions.
On Monday, we saw a public outcry - even protest just hours after the deadly officer-involved shooting.
There are city leaders and community members who say you can’t compare the two situations. It’s agreed that it’s terrible two people have died, but it’s also been said that the focus should not be pinning both cases against each other. Instead, they want the focus to be on fixing city issues, whether it be abuse of police power, the opioid epidemic, homelessness or gun violence.
Protesting is one of the most noticeable things people can do to draw attention to a concern. Considering that’s what happened Monday after a young man was shot and killed by a police officer in Charlotte, people are scratching their heads about why that same energy wasn’t there for Kendal Crank.
She was a mother of two - murdered after found herself in the middle of crossfire between people, police say, were mad at each other.
“When we’re dealing with crime from citizen to citizen, it’s different than when we’re dealing with a police- community interaction,” said Councilman Braxton Winston.
Braxton believes both situations cannot be compared. He says there are folks around the city who are working to make Charlotte safer in all regards.
“Come out to the community. Interact and see for yourself what’s actually going on.”
Will Adams is one of those people councilman Winston is speaking about. Adams has helped to create Team Tru Blue – an organization that works to stop violence in our communities.
“There is a movement that is here,” Adams confirmed.
Adams says there’s a lot of work going on besides protesting. He says he’s fighting for a brighter future by meeting with young students to make sure they’re on the right track or he’s trying help those who are not in the position to help themselves.
“We’re eating lunch with these kids. We’re making sure the homeless are being fed...the best that we can.”
There’s no one solution or method to help solve our community’s problems, especially crime, according to the councilman. It takes unity which means all hands must be on deck.
“We need to stop violence regardless of where it emanates from,” said councilman Winston.
