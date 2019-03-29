4 adults, 3 children displaced after fire breaks out at Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A total of seven people were displaced, including four adults and three children, after a fire broke out at a home in Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at a home on Grafton Drive.
Officials say all of the people got out of the home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
There’s no word on what caused the fire or how much damage was done.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.