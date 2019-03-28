This beautiful, warmer weather is sticking around a few more days

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a chilly start this morning in the upper 20s, we ended up right at average for the day with a high of 67° under sunny skies.
A warming trend will continue the next couple of afternoons with temps actually in the 70s both Friday & Saturday. It won't be nearly as chilly in the morning, either.
Over the weekend Sunday will still be mild, although it's a bit of a transition day. We have a cool front swinging through that will touch off a few widely scattered showers. It doesn't look like anything heavy or widespread but you may have to dodge a bit of wet weather if you've got outdoor plans during the first half of the day.
Beyond that, it's cool again to start next week with temps back in the 50s for highs Monday & Tuesday. In addition to being chilly, Tuesday looks like our next day for widespread and steady rain as a larger system moves through, with maybe even some winter weather in the higher elevations.
Have a great evening!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
