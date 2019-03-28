Sword-wielding man at Scientology church killed by police in California

INGLEWOOD, CA (Gray News) - A man who entered a Scientology church building carrying a sword was shot and killed by police Wednesday.
The man pulled up to the church building in a Bentley, a luxury car, and entered the building wearing a hoodie.
The suspect was shot in the head and later died at a nearby hospital.
Two officers who were injured in the incident have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Details are unclear if the suspect also had a gun, and if he shot himself or the officers.
There were about five people in the lobby when the man entered. No one else was injured, and officials have not yet identified the man.
The church is cooperating with the investigation.
In 2008, a former church member was killed by security guards when he entered a church facility in Hollywood wielding two samurai swords.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.