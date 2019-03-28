“Starry Night’ Senior Prom swings for residents of Salisbury retirement community

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - It’s Spring and that means prom season. In one community the prom is taking place on a school night. That’s okay, since it isn’t for a school, but a retirement community, and this group of seniors at Oak Park Retirement in Salisbury has been looking forward to this night all year.
Thursday morning and afternoon at Oak Park were all about preparation for the big night…
“We’re going to dance and party," Oak Park resident Doris said. “We’re going to have a goooood time."
Residents were getting their hair fixed just right, while the main dining room was being decorated.
“We’re really excited," said volunteer Shari Graham. "It’s a Starry Night theme, decorated in that theme, really excited for the people.”
The baseball team and softball team from Catawba College come over to Oak Park to be the dates for the residents. The softball players came early to help residents with makeup.
95-year-old Cora was last year’s queen, and is excited that it’s prom time again.
“I danced with the Catawba College boys," Cora said. "They was wonderful, the young men from Catawba College.”
“I’ve got a promise of a few dances with a nice lady, so I’m looking forward to that," said Wilbur Boltz, 91.
“I never had a prom when I as growing up, so it’s something new to me," added Harvey Dezern, 90.
This year’s prom has a Paris ‘Starry Night’ theme. There will be dancing, live music, and of course, a King and Queen.
Harvey wore the crown a couple years ago, and as King reigned with the golden rule.
“Treating others just like I’d like to be treated myself," Harvey said.
Cora says spending time with her little dog Lady is her favorite part of the day, but on prom night, Lady will be on her own, Cora wants to be on the dance floor.
“Dancing, oh yes, I like to dance," Cora said. "Love to dance.”
