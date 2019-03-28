Queens season ends with a 87-74 loss to Point Loma in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight

EVANSVILLE, IN (WBTV) - The Queens Royals 2018-19 season came to an end tonight with an 87-74 loss to Point Loma in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight.
Queens held a 12-11 lead at 15:03 in the first half but the Sea Lions would go on a 16-2 run to grab a 13 point lead and they would not look back.
The Royals had issues scoring in the first half. Shaun Willett would have 13 first half points but no other Royal had more than 4 points at the break as Queens trailed 40-29 at halftime.
Midway through the second half, Queens would cut the Point Loma lead to 2 as they trailed 57-55 with 9:49 to play. But the Sea Lions would go on a 10-2 run to get the lead back to double digits and pretty much ended the game.
Daulton Hommes and Preston Beverly both had 22 point for Point Loma as the team shot 54% for the game.
Willet finished his career with his 27th double-double of the season as he had 27 points and 11 rebounds. Daniel Carr finished the game with 11 points. Kenny Dye and Lewis Diankulu both had 10 points.
The Royals finish the season 31-5, but had a historic year as they won 27 regular season games which is a program record and they won the first ever out right South Atlantic Conference regular season title in program history.
All done by a team that only had one starter back off a team that went to the Final Four last season. All 4 players that left are now playing professional basketball.
