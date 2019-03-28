Police: 2-year-old fell from 4th floor of Raleigh apartment

RALEIGH, NC (Colleen Quigley/WNCN) - RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A 2-year-old boy is in serious condition after falling out of a fourth-floor window at a Raleigh apartment, according to police.
The child fell from the fourth floor of an apartment at the Lake Park Condominiums on Crab Orchard Drive, just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“I was just sitting inside doing my homework, and then all of the sudden I heard a sound and I heard a woman screaming. I rushed out of my house and found a baby unconscious on the floor,” said a neighbor.
He said the little boy was breathing, but described panic as people rushed to the toddler.
“The mother was like screaming, ‘Call the ambulance,’ and the woman’s other two children came running down. They were in shock as much as I was,” he said.
EMS immediately transported the child to the hospital, according to police.
Tahirah Davis lives in the apartment below the boy’s family and says the mother always appeared very caring.
Davis called the ordeal a parent’s worst nightmare.
“I just pray that he’s OK and that he’ll pull through the injuries, and that she’ll pull through. I can only imagine,” Davis said.
Police said they are looking into the incident as an accident, but are still investigating.
