Person shot, killed near restaurant in north Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting near a restaurant in north Charlotte Thursday evening.
According to MEDIC, the incident happened near the intersection of North Tryon Street and East 28th Street.
Emergency officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A homicide investigation is underway, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
WBTV’s Sky 3 flew over the area and there was a large police presence at the scene.
There’s no word on what happened, any arrests or how many people were involved in the shooting.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
