NC Superintendent talks teacher pay as state moves higher on salary rankings

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Although North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson says the numbers in the new report from the National Education Association show a major improvement, he says its still not good enough in his eyes when it comes to teacher pay.
Johnson says he wants North Carolina to be first, ranking in the south – and right now Nroth Carolina ranks 2nd in the south for teacher pay.
“Being a teacher is one of the most important jobs in our entire state, it is probably second only to being a parent and the importance of that job," says Johnson.
He says with the importance of teaching roles, comes the importance of teacher pay. The latest report put out by the National Education Association now ranks North Carolina 29th in the nation for highest teacher pay, Johnson says this is a huge jump compared to recent years where the state ranked in the 40s.
The average teacher salary now sits at 54 thousand dollars a year, which is more than the median household income in the state.
“We need to make sure we are competitive with surrounding states to make sure we are attracting the best and brightest teachers to our state," says Johnson.
Johnson also says he wants to give at least a 5 percent pay raise this year, and that’s all part of his NC 2030 plan, a strategy he hopes will make North Carolina the best place to teach and learn long-term.
