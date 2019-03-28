Mount Pleasant couple among hundreds airlifted off cruise ship along coast of Norway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A husband and wife from Mount Pleasant, North Carolina were among the hundreds of people airlifted off the Viking Sky cruise ship this past weekend, according to their daughter.
Kristi Wilson, a resident of Mount Pleasant, said she was outside Saturday when she got a very unexpected call from her father, Steve Williams. Wilson said her father explained that there had been issues with the cruise ship they had been traveling on.
“Dad said, ‘it’s all over the news. Our ship lost power. We were in the dark. We’re waiting with our life jackets on to be airlifted to land’,” explained Wilson in an interview with WBTV Tuesday night.
She said both of her parents, Steve and Carolyn Williams, are in their 70s. To hear about what had happened with the boat was very surprising.
“It’s not something I ever expected,” said Wilson.
Videos from travelers on the ship have been shared numerous times online. Some of them show furniture sliding around as the ship is rocked by choppy seas. Other videos show people cluttered in rooms with their life vests.
“Where they were located, dad said shoes and socks got wet, the bottoms of their pants, but apparently on the other side of the wall from where they were, it was much deeper,” Wilson explained.
She said her parents were airlifted off the boat along with hundreds of other people. Wilson explained that despite the hectic situation, both her mother and father had remained in good spirits.
“They did exactly what they were supposed to do in that situation. You just never expect that when you do that muster drill at the beginning of the cruise that you’re actually going to have to use it later on,” said Wilson.
She said her parents were safely removed from the ship and are now in London. Wilson is hoping she doesn’t hear about any more surprises prior to her parents’ return flight home.
“Please stay safe. We don’t want any more excitement. I don’t need any more excitement in my life!”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.