Men wanted after barn break-in in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County are asking for the public’s help identifying three men responsible for a barn break-in from mid-March.
The burglary happened on March 16 at a barn on Fraley Acres in Gold Hill. Officials say several tools, a generator and a chainsaw were stolen.
Security cameras recorded the theft - which appeared to be carried out by three white males in a black or dark-colored 2000s Ford Mustang.
Anyone who recognizes the men or the vehicle, or has information about the break-in, is asked to call Lt. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687, Detective Ollie Greene at 704-216-8686, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
