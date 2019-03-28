Man shot twice, injured in Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was shot twice and seriously injured in Cleveland County Wednesday night, deputies say.
According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened inside a home on Springwood Road near Grover.
Deputies say they responded to a shooting inside the home and found a man in his 30s, shot twice in the leg.
Officials say the man suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Atrium Health in Shelby.
Detectives are actively working the case to determine exactly what happened.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
