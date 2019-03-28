Man shot twice, injured in Cleveland County

By WBTV Web Staff | March 27, 2019 at 8:57 PM EST - Updated March 27 at 8:57 PM

CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was shot twice and seriously injured in Cleveland County Wednesday night, deputies say.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened inside a home on Springwood Road near Grover.

Deputies say they responded to a shooting inside the home and found a man in his 30s, shot twice in the leg.

Officials say the man suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Atrium Health in Shelby.

Detectives are actively working the case to determine exactly what happened.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

