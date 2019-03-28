Man arrives at hospital with cut to the face, police working to determine what happened

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man arrived at the hospital with a cut to the face and police are working to determine what happened.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a 44-year-old man arrived at Atrium hospital in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning. He had a non-life threatening cut to the face.
Police say they believe the incident happened near Beatties Ford Road.
The 911 call came in at 3:27 a.m., police say.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.
