Man arrives at hospital with cut to the face, police working to determine what happened
March 28, 2019 at 4:41 AM EST - Updated March 28 at 4:41 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man arrived at the hospital with a cut to the face and police are working to determine what happened.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a 44-year-old man arrived at Atrium hospital in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning. He had a non-life threatening cut to the face.

Police say they believe the incident happened near Beatties Ford Road.

The 911 call came in at 3:27 a.m., police say.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.

