Local hospitals lift visitor restrictions due to plummeting flu cases

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Atrium Health hospitals have lifted their flu restrictions for visitors 12 and under due to the significant drop in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms.
The lift will go into effect beginning Friday at 7 a.m. for Novant Health, Cone Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Randolph Health and Atrium Health.
The hospitals are joining together in lifting their restrictions to prevent public confusion among the hospitals, a release sent out Thursday morning stated.
The restriction was initially put in place back in February as the Charlotte area experienced an increased in flu cases.
Officials say despite the lift, Atrium Health is asking anyone with flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting the hospital to help control the spread of the illness. Flu-like symptoms include fever, headaches/body aches/pain, cough or sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.
