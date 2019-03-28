Hornets play-by-play broadcaster Chris Kroeger ‘no longer with the organization’

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Hornets radio broadcaster Chris Kroeger is ‘no longer with the organization,’ according to a tweet from the team’s Public Relations department.
Mike Cristaldi, Vice President of Hornets Communications, said the tweet posted on Twitter would serve as their statement on the matter.
“We don’t comment on personnel matters,” said Cristaldi in response to WBTV’s request for more information on Kroeger’s release.
Kroeger lasted nine months with the Hornets organization. The team officially announced him as the new Radio Play-By-Play broadcaster in June 2018.
Kroeger started a Hornets podcast, Courtside Seats with Kroeger, shortly after landing the job with the team in June.
WBTV will continue to follow this developing story.
