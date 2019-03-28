From grief to gratitude, a Gold Star Mom’s journey to remember fallen son

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Sometimes grief is beyond crippling. Just ask Cathy Powers of Monroe. When her son Bryce died after a crash while serving overseas, she was lost.
“I got stuck in a very bad place in my grief. People were thankful for our son. And our son did not die in combat, he died in an accident. In some circles that you get in that's not a good enough death. And I got stuck in that bad place for a while. Then I moved on to groups that do a lot of things for your if you had a loved one passes in the military. I finally decided I was being a spectator and I wanted to be a participant. And actually that's when the growing and healing started for me,” Powers said of a very tough time.
Visiting Bryce’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery, she noticed a beautiful wreath.
“When I went there on the first year after he died, I saw a lot of wreaths with the big red bow. I thought it was Christmas decorations,” she remembers.
“It was a couple of years later that I realized these aren’t Christmas decorations. They are from Wreaths Across America! They bring these living wreaths to remember, honor, and teach. Remember our fallen. Honor those serving. Teach children and the next generation the value of our freedom,” Powers says of the organization.
“I always wanted to visit my son, but then when I knew Wreaths Across America was putting wreaths on graves, I knew my son Bryce would never be forgotten.”
It was New Years Eve when Powers decided to run one thousand miles, a portion of the run in each fifty states. She’s already been to Alaska, California, and Hawaii.
Wednesday, she made her North Carolina stop at a place that has meant a lot to her as a substitute teacher. A school where Bryce would talk to kids about life in the military.
Powers explains why she chose New Salem Elementary School in Union County.
“It makes feel so good because they're, the kids, are still alive and a piece of my son got implanted in their minds, in their hearts. Now they're taking it forward. And it teaches them tomorrow’s not promised to anyone. It matters how you live today! It just gives me pride - makes me proud,” she said with a beautiful smile.
Powers is hoping that along her one thousand mile country-wide tour, she’ll get nearly 8,000 wreaths sponsored for the fallen at Arlington.
“Our son, he lived 7,777 days in life. A pretty interesting number. So that’s my goal this year," she said. "I’m trying to raise support for 7,777 wreaths for Arlington! Yeah, I’m gonna turn that number into something great.”
You can continue to follow Cathy’s journey on her Facebook page here.
