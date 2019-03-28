From grief to gratitude, a Gold Star Mom’s journey to remember fallen son

“I got stuck in a very bad place in my grief. People were thankful for our son. And our son did not die in combat, he died in an accident. In some circles that you get in that's not a good enough death. And I got stuck in that bad place for a while. Then I moved on to groups that do a lot of things for your if you had a loved one passes in the military. I finally decided I was being a spectator and I wanted to be a participant. And actually that's when the growing and healing started for me,” Powers said of a very tough time.