Enjoy Hurley Park, but don’t take the flowers

“Our daffodil bed has been a hit! But as a reminder please stay out of the bed and do not pick the flowers,” the post reads. “We have had numerous people stop, trample (walk inside the bed) and plucking the flowers. The plants will not continue to thrive with that injury and others will not enjoy the beauty of the flowers if we continue taking one every visit (we had over 20 visitors yesterday). Help spread the word to enjoy the view in its natural state.”