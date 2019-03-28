Embattled Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan to retire

By Deon Roberts | The Charlotte Observer | March 28, 2019 at 3:38 PM EST - Updated March 28 at 3:38 PM

NEW YORK (Deon Roberts/The Charlotte Observer) - Wells Fargo announced on Thursday that embattled CEO Tim Sloan is stepping down immediately, a development that comes more than two years after a major scandal over fake accounts rocked the bank.

Sloan is stepping down as CEO, president and a board member immediately and plans to retire from the company June 30, the bank said in a statement.

The board has elected general counsel Allen Park as interim CEO and president, effective immediately, the company said.

