Embattled Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan to retire

NEW YORK (Deon Roberts/The Charlotte Observer) - Wells Fargo announced on Thursday that embattled CEO Tim Sloan is stepping down immediately, a development that comes more than two years after a major scandal over fake accounts rocked the bank.
Sloan is stepping down as CEO, president and a board member immediately and plans to retire from the company June 30, the bank said in a statement.
The board has elected general counsel Allen Park as interim CEO and president, effective immediately, the company said.
This is a developing story.