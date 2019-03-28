Eighteen arrested, $3.5 million in drugs seized in federal sting tied to Charlotte

March 28, 2019 at 9:53 AM EST - Updated March 28 at 10:54 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Millions of dollars in drugs were seized in a federal bust in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, police announced Thursday.

Eighteen people were arrested, mostly in Charlotte with several arrests in California. Police say they seized 40 pounds of heroin, 20 pounds of meth, more than 15 pounds of cocaine, a gun, and $8,000 in cash following the year-long DEA Task Force investigation.

The investigation looked at the trafficking of illicit drugs by a cartel called Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), police say.

“The CMPD’s involvement with the DEA Task Force underscores our commitment to combatting the opioid crisis. #BeTheDifference," CMPD tweeted.

