60 Days to the 60th running of the Coca-Cola 600 kicks off in Concord

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - From Charlotte Motor Speedway: With only 60 days remaining before the 60th running of the May 26 Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway revved up for its historic event with the #CountdownTo600, turning the speedway’s social media channels into a collection of entertaining content, exciting merchandise giveaways and exclusive news.
The #CountdownTo600 began at 8 a.m. and featured content from the speedway’s Coca-Cola 600-branded Toyota Camry pace car touring sites including the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Bank of America Stadium, Spectrum Center and Joe Gibbs Racing. A comprehensive look at the #CountdownTo600 initiative included:
- A special “2 for $60” ticket offer for the Coca-Cola 600
- An exclusive video featuring Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter presenting long-time fan and Concord, North Carolina, native Rick Peterson with his race tickets and offering Peterson a chance to participate in the pre-race drivers meeting prior to the Coca-Cola 600
- Fan giveaways on Twitter including two hats autographed by NASCAR star Ryan Blaney, a copy of the NASCAR Heat 3 video game, a commemorative 60th Coca-Cola 600 coffee mug and a Coca-Cola 600 hat autographed by 2016 race winner Martin Truex Jr.
- The first in a series of Memorable Moments presented by Coca Cola, featuring a look back at Joe Lee Johnson’s historic win in the first Coca-Cola 600 in 1960
- Revealing world-class Chef Robert Irvine, NASCAR Vice-Chairman Mike Helton and platinum-selling country music superstar Justin Moore as headliners for the 39th annual Speedway Children’s Charities Gala presented by Sonic Automotive on May 22 at The Ritz-Carlton in Uptown Charlotte
- Information on Coca-Cola’s special vintage vending machine sweepstakes prior to the Coca-Cola 600
- Thank-you videos to Coca-Cola from the Coca-Cola Racing Family for sponsoring the Coca-Cola 600 for 35 years
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.