Crime Stoppers: Thousands of dollars in jewelry stolen from Kay Jewelers in Ballantyne area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Kay Jewelers store in the Ballantyne area. The incident happened on the morning of March 15th at the store off Rea Road in the Blakeney Shopping Center.
Surveillance video from the store shows how the situation played out. As soon as the suspect enters the business, he places a marker on the ground the keep the door cracked open.
“A lot of businesses have a security mechanism to where if something like this happens, they can lock the suspect inside and lock themselves in a safe place if they’re not hurt, but the person is locked inside until police come,” explained Detective Brandon Miller with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The video shows the man rushing into the store with a gun after placing the marker down. There are multiple employees and one customer in the business at the time of the incident.
“The suspect points the weapon at everyone who is in the store - the two employees and the customer,” explained Miller.
The detective said the man demanded jewelry from the employees and was able to get several expensive pieces before fleeing the store.
“This guy got a very large amount, one of the largest amounts of loss we’ve seen from any business we’ve seen here lately. He got just about $38 thousand worth of jewelry,” said Miller.
He said it’s unclear what the suspect will try to do with all of the stolen items.
“We don’t know if he’s gonna keep it for personal use. We don’t know if he may sell it or whatever the case maybe, but either way this is a lot of jewelry, expensive jewelry at that, that this company needs to get back,” said the detective.
The suspect is about 5’10” and weighs approximately 150 pounds according to the description listed in the police report.
If you know who pulled off this heist, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for any information that leads police to an arrest.
