Conversation about on-campus fights ignited by 10-year-old SC student’s death

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A South Carolina community is swirling with questions after 10-year-old Raniya Wright died Wednesday, from a fight in her fifth grade classroom.
Officials say that fight happened earlier this week at Forest Hills Elementary in Walterboro.
News of her death left Annette Albright in Charlotte asking the same question many are asking.
“Where were the adults in the room?” she says.
As a former educator in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Albright knows there are factors that could lead to this type of scene in many schools - like, she says, social media bullying.
“Someone said this on social media, or over the weekend two people were into it on social media, and so the only place they’re going to meet up is at school on Monday,” Albright says.
Albright is no stranger to campus violence. Three years ago, while working at a CMS high school, a student beat her up in the hallway. Since then, she’s done work in Washington DC, and has talked with other teachers about issues they still face.
“The feedback that I’ve gotten is, ‘I didn’t sign on for that. I didn’t sign on to break up fights,’” she says.
She says many inside schools can be slow to intervene in fights they see.
“Teachers are under so much pressure now,” she says. “If you put your hands on a student, you could potentially lose your job.”
And schools have pressure, she says, to keep expulsion rates down.
“You create policies that might have been made with good intention, but at the same time you might be leaving a child in a classroom that might be a danger to the other children,” she says.
There is still no official word about what happened inside the Colleton County classroom to cause Raniya to die. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
