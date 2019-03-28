CMPD Chief Putney discusses seeking justice, patience after officer-involved shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Days after an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte, Chief Kerr Putney spoke about seeking justice in the case on The Pat McCrory Show on WBT Radio.
Despite not being able to discuss details about the ongoing investigation in particular, Putney says there is not one piece of evidence that determines the outcome of the case and they are still speaking with witnesses.
He describes his team as fact finders who is working with the district attorney and investigators to understand the facts of the situation and whether the actions of the officer were justified.
“Fairness is in the eye of the beholder. If i’m the family, it’s unfair. We are seeking justice,” Putney said.
As the police department works through the details of the criminal investigation, the chief says they have counseling offered to them to deal with the emotions surrounding the case.
Thursday night the chief will speak with the community at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Beatties Ford Road, just blocks away from the fatal shooting in the Burger King parking lot.
Putney says they want the community to be heard and understand the process while remaining patient.
“We want people to be heard and I know it’s emotional. I get that," Putney said.
