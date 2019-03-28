Charlotte area financial advisor faces claims of mismanaging investments

Heafner is accused of investing clients' money in 1st Global Capital according the complaints filed with FINRA. 1st Global is a South Florida company that has now had its assets frozen by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC claims that 1st Global was paying commissions to registered and unregistered investment advisors to fraudulently raise $287 million in investments. According to the SEC court filing, the owner of 1st Global put $35 million into his own pocket or his own companies. The SEC also claims 1st Global falsified financial information, including the return on investment.