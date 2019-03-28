Bond reduced for Rock Hill mother accused of helping son hide evidence from police

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - Bond was significantly reduced for a Rock Hill mother who police say tried to help her son hide evidence from investigators during a double homicide investigation.
The bond for Nikkiya Alston was reduced from $250,000 to $50,000 Thursday after a hearing.
Alston’s son, Sam Robinson, is charged with murder after two people were shot and killed in Rock Hill last month.
Rock Hill police say Alston “intentionally instructed and enabled Robinson to mislead law enforcement” by helping her son prevent law enforcement from seizing the pants he was wearing when he allegedly committed the crime. Police say they were mislead into seizing the wrong clothing.
The correct pants, investigators say, would have “potentially been strong evidence” against Robinson.
Alston was not connected to the homicide in anyway.
The judge warned Alston on Thursday that any attempt to tamper with the ongoing investigation of her son would lead to an immediate bond revocation.
