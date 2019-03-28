BB gun found on student at middle school in Charlotte

“Good afternoon Ranson Middle families. This is Principal Brown. Today at school, a student had a BB gun. No students or staff were threatened and we took control of the situation immediately. It is my goal to provide a safe environment for teaching and learning, and weapons have no place on our campus. Any student caught violating the Code of Student Conduct will receive appropriate disciplinary action. I ask that every parent and guardian have a conversation with your student about the importance of making sure they never have a weapon at school. If a student is aware of a weapon on our campus or any school campus, I ask that they tell a school employee immediately so an investigation can be completed. I appreciate your support of our school and our students.”