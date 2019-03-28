BB gun found on student at middle school in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A BB gun was found on a student at Ranson Middle School in north Charlotte Thursday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS).
Officials have not released many details about the incident, but said that no students or staff were threatened. Ranson Principal NeoDria Brown sent a letter to parents letting them know about the situation.
“Good afternoon Ranson Middle families. This is Principal Brown. Today at school, a student had a BB gun. No students or staff were threatened and we took control of the situation immediately. It is my goal to provide a safe environment for teaching and learning, and weapons have no place on our campus. Any student caught violating the Code of Student Conduct will receive appropriate disciplinary action. I ask that every parent and guardian have a conversation with your student about the importance of making sure they never have a weapon at school. If a student is aware of a weapon on our campus or any school campus, I ask that they tell a school employee immediately so an investigation can be completed. I appreciate your support of our school and our students.”
There is no word on how staff was alerted about the BB gun and no names or possible disciplinary action has been made public.
