Average temperatures, sunshine back in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - With high pressure dominating, we’ve got wall to wall sunshine back in the forecast today. After yet another cold start in the 20s and 30s, we’ll rebound to the upper 60s this afternoon, very near average for late March.
Tonight won’t be nearly as cold as recent nights with most neighborhoods falling back into the 30s across the countryside to lower 40s around Charlotte.
The extended forecast stays dry through the start of the weekend, with the warming trend continuing. Afternoon readings will jump well into the middle 70s Friday and rise further to the upper 70s on Saturday. We’re probably still close to 70° here on Sunday, but long-range models have consistently depicted another front with a few showers coming in then. At this point, while Sunday does not appear to be a washout, there is a 50% chance for a few showers, perhaps even a thunderstorm south/east of I-85.
Looking ahead, there may still be a couple of showers around Monday into Tuesday and it will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s both days.
Hope you have a terrific day!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
