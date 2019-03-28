Average temperatures, sunshine back in the forecast

The extended forecast stays dry through the start of the weekend, with the warming trend continuing. Afternoon readings will jump well into the middle 70s Friday and rise further to the upper 70s on Saturday. We’re probably still close to 70° here on Sunday, but long-range models have consistently depicted another front with a few showers coming in then. At this point, while Sunday does not appear to be a washout, there is a 50% chance for a few showers, perhaps even a thunderstorm south/east of I-85.