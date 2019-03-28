Arsenal set to take on AS Roma in International Champions Cup match at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Arsenal and AS Roma are set to face off in the International Champions Cup at Bank of America Stadium on June 20th. This match marks the fifth time the tournament will be played in Charlotte, previously the ICC played matches in the Queen City in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018.
The ICC will host 12 of the best clubs in the world playing 18 matches throughout the United States, Europe and Asia.
With Bank of America being the host site in Charlotte, it was only fitting to have a Panthers punter Michael Palardy on hand at Thursday’s announcement. Palardy also confessed his first love was soccer.
“Really without it, I probably wouldn’t be in the position that I’m in right now,” Palardy said.
Panthers owner David Tepper has made it no secret that he hopes to bring an MLS team to Charlotte sooner than later to potentially share Bank of America Stadium with the Panthers, and that’s something Palardy loves the idea of.
“Charlotte loves their soccer. I think they’re extremely passionate about it," Palardy said. “I would be a huge fan if they were to have the team here that I would support them. I know I can speak for a lot of the other guys around the Charlotte area and specifically on the Panthers that would support it as well.”
The ICC is also set to partner with a soccer organization in each of its host cities. The first partner will be the Creative Player Foundation located in West Charlotte, which will use the donation from Relevant Sports to help fix their current facility.
Presale tickets will be available starting April 2, 2019, with general ticket access starting on April 9, 2019.
