Arrest made in 2013 killing of pregnant woman, unborn child

Arrest made in 2013 killing of pregnant woman, unborn child
Knox (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
March 28, 2019 at 10:25 AM EST - Updated March 28 at 10:27 AM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in 2013 has been arrested and charged.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says 33-year-old Carlos Delonte Knox is charged with murder in the killing of 19-year-old Ondrea Stevenson and her unborn child.

Stevenson was sleeping on a couch at a west Charlotte apartment on Dec. 5, 2013 when nine shots were fired into a window near the couch, killing Ondrea, police say.

Stevenson
Stevenson

Early on the evening of December 4, a group of men came to the apartment looking for Stevenson’s boyfriend. He wasn’t there.

At 2 a.m., someone or several people fired the deadly gunshot(s). Knox was identified as a suspect and arrested Wednesday.

“She got along with everybody,” said her aunt, Jean Howie, “there was not a mean bone in her heart.”

Stevenson was a recent graduate of Independence High School and was taking classes in criminal justice at Shaw University.

[ Charlotte family mourns death of 19-year-old, unborn child ]

In addition to first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child, Knox was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Police say the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.