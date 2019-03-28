Arrest made in 2013 killing of pregnant woman, unborn child

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in 2013 has been arrested and charged.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says 33-year-old Carlos Delonte Knox is charged with murder in the killing of 19-year-old Ondrea Stevenson and her unborn child.
Stevenson was sleeping on a couch at a west Charlotte apartment on Dec. 5, 2013 when nine shots were fired into a window near the couch, killing Ondrea, police say.
Early on the evening of December 4, a group of men came to the apartment looking for Stevenson’s boyfriend. He wasn’t there.
At 2 a.m., someone or several people fired the deadly gunshot(s). Knox was identified as a suspect and arrested Wednesday.
“She got along with everybody,” said her aunt, Jean Howie, “there was not a mean bone in her heart.”
Stevenson was a recent graduate of Independence High School and was taking classes in criminal justice at Shaw University.
In addition to first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child, Knox was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Police say the investigation is continuing.
