Unfinished business awaits Queens at the NCAA Division II Elite Eight

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - For the second straight year, Queens is in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. An amazing feat considering where they started the season, but now it’s all about completing the task of winning a National Championship.
The Royals will take on Point Loma tonight in the Elite Eight at 9:30 in Evansville, IN.
In the Elite Eight last season, the Royals beat California Baptist 100-94.
They were on their way to winning in the Final Four against Northern State as they had a 5 point lead with 1:22 to play at the end of regulation. But Northern finished the game on a 5-0 run to force overtime. In the first overtime, the Royals had a 5 point lead with 27 seconds to play before Northern once again came back to force another OT. In the 2nd OT, Northern led the entire 5 minutes and won 105-99. A bitter pill to swallow for Queens.
“When you lose in the Final Four especially in overtime like that, you had a lead and you blew it, you realize you have to finish the job,” said Queens guard Daniel Carr. “We got here and that’s all cool, but we really need to win it this year.”
Last year’s Queens team was arguably the best team ever as they had 4 starters who are now playing professional basketball including All-American Todd Withers.
Only one starter was back this year, Lewis Diankulu, and 10 brand new players to the program, but what this team has done has been nothing short of amazing. They won 26 regular season games which is the most ever in program history and they won the program’s first ever out right South Atlantic Conference regular season title.
And here they are back to try and finish some unfinished business.
