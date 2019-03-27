Two rabies cases reported in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two rabies cases have been reported in Lincoln County after dogs in the area were exposed to positive skunks.
The skunks were found on Amazing Grace Road in Lawndale. Animal Control officers informed residents in the area of the skunks.
The dogs exposed in both cases had previously received their rabies vaccination and only required a booster vaccination and a home quarantine.
Animal Services remind pet owners the importance of vaccinating dogs, cats and ferrets over the age of four months.
Lincoln County Animal Services is extending their hours at the shelter and discounting the price of rabies vaccinations to $5 Wednesday and Thursday from 12:00 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
